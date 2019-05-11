Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Eleasar Frakes, 22, Boise; malicious injury to property, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 21.
Cynthia Lee Campbell, 54, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Jacob Reynolds, 35, Twin Falls; felony DUI, appear in person, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
Darren Robert Smith, 31; attempted strangulation, bond $5000, no counsel listed, prelim May 17.
Roman Gabriel Castandeda, 32, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $7500, public defender appointed, prelim May 17.
