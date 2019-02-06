Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Jessica Marie Ruiz, 24, Twin Falls; trafficking in marijuana, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Angela Lynn Weaver, 47, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor of paraphernalia, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15. 

Desiree Dawn Rogers, 36, Twin Falls; DUI, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.

Curtis James Kaneaster, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Timothy Eric James, 40, Filer; two count burglary, bond $250,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

Daniel Lee Summers, 36, Hagerman; felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 15.

