Wednesday arraignments

Caleb Noah Latneau, 18, Boise; driving under the influence, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Caleb Noah Latneau, 18, Boise; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Islali Milagros Leon, 21, Twin Falls; rape (two counts), own-recognizance release, private counsel, preliminary Dec. 13.

Ashton Hansen, 24, Jerome; driving under the influence, pretrial release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 14.

Mark W. Booth, 34, Twin Falls; burglary, criminal possession of a financial transaction card (three counts), petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Dec. 13.

