Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Everett Paul Poulignot Jr, 32, Filer; no contact order violation, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.

Annamari Elisabeth Klimes, 20, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Dylan Christopher Byrne, 35, Twin Falls; failure to notify upon striking unattended vehicle, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Nevada Kenneth Mccutcheon, 35, Twin Falls; petit theft (attempted), $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Evan Michael Pierce, 33, Oxnard, CA; possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Adam D Gonzales, 30, Twin Falls; providing false information to an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Steven Douglas Tippetts, 35, Kimberly; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 10.

Christopher Wayne Higgins, 29, Twin Falls; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Gordon Justin Reed Heuer, 27, Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card (three counts), $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Steven Keith Simpkins, 33, Twin Falls; driving under the influence (third offense), $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Ryan Lee Esquibel, 28, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Jose Juan Reyes, 43, Buhl; domestic battery in the presence of a child, battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 2.

Gary Lynn Gaither, 43, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, aggravated assault (three counts), $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Isaiah Macario Harris, 22, Heyburn; major contraband introduced, possessed, or received in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, $10,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

Thomas A Krasnodemiski, 40, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing Aug. 31.

