Friday arraignments

Brandy J. Pryor, 36, no address; possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.

Rafael Lua, 40, Stockton, California; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 3 oz., possession of paraphernalia, bond $125,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Isidro Vielmas-Hernandez, 24, Jerome; felony burglary, grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bond $250,000, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.

Theron Dean Fiscus Jr., 41, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (three counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Ernest Leroy Folsom, 50, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Stacey Lynn Taylor, 47, Twin Falls; check, draft or order with insufficient funds of $250 or more, check, draft or order without funds or credit (two counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Nolan Ryan Russell, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.

Trent Richard Stimpson, 50, Twin Falls; grand theft, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.

Kelly Jean Vincent, 55, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive-second or subsequent offense, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.

