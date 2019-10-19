Friday arraignments
Brandy J. Pryor, 36, no address; possession of paraphernalia, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 10.
Rafael Lua, 40, Stockton, California; possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana more than 3 oz., possession of paraphernalia, bond $125,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.
Isidro Vielmas-Hernandez, 24, Jerome; felony burglary, grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bond $250,000, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.
Theron Dean Fiscus Jr., 41, Twin Falls; no contact order violation (three counts), bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.
Ernest Leroy Folsom, 50, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.
Stacey Lynn Taylor, 47, Twin Falls; check, draft or order with insufficient funds of $250 or more, check, draft or order without funds or credit (two counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.
Nolan Ryan Russell, 30, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Oct. 25.
Trent Richard Stimpson, 50, Twin Falls; grand theft, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.
Kelly Jean Vincent, 55, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive-second or subsequent offense, private counsel, preliminary Oct. 25.
