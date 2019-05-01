Twin Falls County
Monday arraignments
Jeffrey Lee Haas, 32, Twin Falls; burglary, possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.
Benjamin Wayne Hall, 56, Buhl; violation of a protection order, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Joel Gardner Sibley, 34, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $40,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.
Anthony J Lugo, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Charley Clark Cutler, 39, Twin Falls; burglary, unlawful entry, resisting or obstructing an officer, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.
Kimberly Michelle Miller, 45, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Thomas J Deaton, 17, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, providing false information to an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Jessica Sharlene Cutler, 30, Twin Falls; burglary, unlawful entry, resisting or obstructing an officer, $7,500 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.
William Irvin Victor, 30, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.
Gerardo J Crespo-Laurian, 21, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.
Tuesday arraignments
Talitha D Filler, 33, Twin Falls; leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence (2nd offense), appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.
Zoie Aelias Gill, 28, Wendell; excessive driving under the influence, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Kevin Marshall Melvin, 32, Kimberly; excessive driving under the influence, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Luis Vazquez Jr, 27, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, driving without privileges, transporting a minor in a vehicle while under the influence (three counts), possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.
Hailey Dawn Ritter, 19, Twin Falls; petit theft, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.