Twin Falls County

Monday arraignments

Jeffrey Lee Haas, 32, Twin Falls; burglary, possession of a controlled substance, $25,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.

Benjamin Wayne Hall, 56, Buhl; violation of a protection order, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Joel Gardner Sibley, 34, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $40,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.

Anthony J Lugo, 21, Twin Falls; domestic battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Charley Clark Cutler, 39, Twin Falls; burglary, unlawful entry, resisting or obstructing an officer, $20,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.

Kimberly Michelle Miller, 45, Twin Falls; injury to a child, $100 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Thomas J Deaton, 17, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, providing false information to an officer, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

Jessica Sharlene Cutler, 30, Twin Falls; burglary, unlawful entry, resisting or obstructing an officer, $7,500 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.

William Irvin Victor, 30, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.

Gerardo J Crespo-Laurian, 21, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts), unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon (two counts), $200,000 bond, public defender appointed, preliminary hearing May 10.

Tuesday arraignments

Talitha D Filler, 33, Twin Falls; leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence (2nd offense), appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 25.

Zoie Aelias Gill, 28, Wendell; excessive driving under the influence, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Kevin Marshall Melvin, 32, Kimberly; excessive driving under the influence, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

Luis Vazquez Jr, 27, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, driving without privileges, transporting a minor in a vehicle while under the influence (three counts), possession of marijuana, $5,000 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 18.

Hailey Dawn Ritter, 19, Twin Falls; petit theft, $500 bond, public defender appointed, pretrial June 11.

