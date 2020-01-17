{{featured_button_text}}
Friday arraignments

Monte Lee Stafford, 53, Twin Falls; felony aggravated battery and kidnapping in the second degree, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.

Seth James Maughan, 43, Twin Falls; felony stalking in the first degree, bond $100,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.

Seth James Maughan, 43, Twin Falls; violation of a protection order and malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, private counsel, pretrial March 3.

Alecia Adair Harmon, 32, Kimberly; felony DUI (second offense) and misdemeanor injury to a child, bond $50,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.

Ryan Andrew Larson, 36, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property and disturbing the peace, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

Ryan Andrew Larson, 36, Twin Falls; battery and false imprisonment, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.

