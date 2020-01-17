Friday arraignments
Monte Lee Stafford, 53, Twin Falls; felony aggravated battery and kidnapping in the second degree, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 24.
Seth James Maughan, 43, Twin Falls; felony stalking in the first degree, bond $100,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.
Seth James Maughan, 43, Twin Falls; violation of a protection order and malicious injury to property, bond $10,000, private counsel, pretrial March 3.
You have free articles remaining.
Alecia Adair Harmon, 32, Kimberly; felony DUI (second offense) and misdemeanor injury to a child, bond $50,000, private counsel, prelim Jan. 24.
Ryan Andrew Larson, 36, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property and disturbing the peace, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.
Ryan Andrew Larson, 36, Twin Falls; battery and false imprisonment, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.