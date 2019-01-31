Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
Hunter William Brannan, 18, Twin Falls; malicious injury to property, walk-in release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Carl Olveda, 42, Kimberly; DUI - second offense, bond previously posted, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Mary Catherine Landavazo, 24, Rogerson, ID; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 11.
Juan Jose Luna, 33, Twin Falls; no contact order violation and resisting or obstructing, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 19.
Ricardo Andre Woodward, 33, Twin Falls; two counts burglary, and grand theft, bond $25,000, waived counsel, prelim Feb. 11.
Omar Espinoza, 33, Buhl; false information, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial conference March 26.
