Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
Dora Ramos Henderson, 58, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.
Colby Laker Cook, 40; felony possession of a controlled substance, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 22.
Shawn Viron Betterncourt, 44, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.
Ernie Suazo, 23, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor false information, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.
Madison Jo Kaneaster, 20, Wendell; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony concealment of evidence, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, two counts misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor DWOP, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.
Melissa Lee Wood, 44, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.