Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Dora Ramos Henderson, 58, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Colby Laker Cook, 40; felony possession of a controlled substance, public defender confirmed, prelim Feb. 22.

Shawn Viron Betterncourt, 44, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $30,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Ernie Suazo, 23, Jerome; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor false information, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Madison Jo Kaneaster, 20, Wendell; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony concealment of evidence, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, two counts misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor DWOP, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

Melissa Lee Wood, 44, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim Feb. 22.

