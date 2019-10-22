{{featured_button_text}}

Monday arraignments

Stacey C. Taylor, 47, Twin Falls; petit theft, failure to appear, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Nov. 13.

Alexander Bo Eckman, 28, Rigby; felony driving under the influence, resisting or obstructing officers, open container-driver, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Fabian Sena, 27, Filer; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

Joseph Maurice Shortsleeves, 36, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 1.

John Conley Moser, 40, Twin Falls; felony domestic battery, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov 1.

Jennifer Martinez, 15, Caldwell; juvenile violation-runaway, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 2.

Jarrett A. McNiel, 17, Twin Falls; driving without privileges, reckless driving, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 17.

