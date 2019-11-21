{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday arraignments

John Ray Shelley, 66, Boise; forgery, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

Gary Allen Castro, 50, Denver, Colorado; felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Nov. 27.

