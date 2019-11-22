{{featured_button_text}}
Friday arraignments

Nicole Lee Cannon, 49, Twin Falls; driving under the influence-excessive, bond previously posted, private counsel, pretrial Jan. 7.

Danien S. Maclean, 23, Willits, California; driving under the influence-excessive, bond $2,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

Danien S. Maclean, 23, Willits, California; possession of marijuana, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Jan. 22.

