Monday arraignments

Laurie Lynn Webber, 49, Jerome; attempted strangulation, felony domestic battery, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

Joel Eleve Stewart, 57, Twin Falls; assault-domestic violence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Joel Eleve Stewart, 57, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

Karl Joseph Felber, 58, Twin Falls; battery, malicious injury to property, resisting or obstructing officers, pedestrian under the influence, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial July 16.

Sky Daniel Brown, 24, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, open container, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

Deverin Jacinto Alves, 45, Nampa; driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, pretrial July 23.

Edsel Garcia, 24, Twin Falls; burglary, lottery-counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained, etc, bond previously set $75,000, public defender confirmed, prelim June 14.

Jessica Renee Cresswell, 38, Hazelton; possession of a controlled substance, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

Lillious Emery Linch, 47, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

