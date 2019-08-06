Friday arraignments
Carlos Tena, 44, Rogerson; felony domestic battery, felony attempted strangulation, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 9.
Tristan Joseph Bollar, 20, Filer; driving under the influence, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
Brandon D. Spencer, 19, Jerome; stalking-second degree, bond $5,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 1.
Monday arraignments
Jeremy Clinton Koontz, 31, Kimberly; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
David Erwin Elmo Madrid Sr., 36, Buhl; domestic battery, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
Garret David Lashbrook, 35, Spokane, Washington; frequenting a controlled substance location, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
Edgar Vyacheslavic Bagramyan, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Mark Araiza, 19, Twin Falls; resisting or obstructing officers, possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
John Albert Gerhardt, 55, Twin Falls; burglary, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Michael Lynn Gibson, 65, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Jaylon M. Houser, 23, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, preliminary Aug. 16.
Jaylon M. Houser, 23, Twin Falls; failure to appear, reckless driving, bond $1,000, public defender appointed, pretrial Sept. 17.
Justin Michael Del Selva, 20, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial Oct. 16.
