5th District Court News: Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

Skip Laramie Thornock, 28, Twin Falls; attempted strangulation, no contact order issued, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Bhakta B. Chhetri, 33, Twin Falls; violation of protection order, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Konner James Seavert, 23, Jerome; malicious injury to property, appeared in person, public defender appointed, pretrial April 27.

Shawn L. Goff, 43, Filer; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence with traumatic injury, appeared in person, private counsel, prelim March 20.

Kelly Rachel Ryals, 39, Twin Falls; destruction of evidence, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Monday arraignments

Michael James McLaughlin, 34, Twin Falls; controlled substance manufacture or delivery (two counts), bond $100,000, public defender denied, prelim March 20.

Jason Joshawa Overlin, 19, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, no contact order issued, bond $150,000, waived counsel, amended status April 10.

Stacey Lynn McCallister, 43, Twin Falls; possession of controlled substance, appeared in person, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Tyler J. Starley, 22, Twin Falls; battery on correctional officer (two counts), DUI, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Joshua Aaron Olsen, 39, Twin Falls; possession controlled substance, destruction of evidence, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Riley Carl Hinton, 36, Twin Falls; aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, destruction of evidence, no contact order issued, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim. March 20.

Tanner Scott Rider, 25, Pocatello; possession of a controlled substance, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Keith Eugene McFarland, 50, Hailey; possession of controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Tod Duane Richardson, 58, Twin Falls; petit theft (two counts), bond $2,500, pretrial April 21.

Angel Joseph Lopez, 42, Buhl; domestic violence with traumatic injury, intention destruction of a telecommunication line, bond $40,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Donald Wayne Boyt, 57, Twin Falls; DUI, license suspended, appeared in person, waived counsel, pretrial May 5.

Shelaina Danyell Neimeyer, 35, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Karyn Buning, 45, Twin Falls; burglary, possession of a controlled substance, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

Lindsey Marie Breault, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $25,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 20.

