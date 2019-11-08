{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Damian J. Greene, 19, Twin Falls; lewd conduct with a child under 16, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, hearing to be set.

Jose Martin Benitez, 20, Filer; possession of paraphernalia, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Skylar Shane Guymon, 25, Twin Falls; unlawful entry, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Dec. 31.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments