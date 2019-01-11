Twin Falls County
Friday arraignments
David L Hill, 51, Boise; unlawful possession of firearm by felon, domestic battery and aggravated assault, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.
Almir Coralic, 25, Kimberly; no contact order violation and no contact order violation, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.
Bryan L Weaver, 50, Ventura, CA; driving without permit, CDL-operated with out-of-service order violation and driver's disqualification, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial conference Mar. 5
Joseph Daniel Walker, 52, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.
Amanda Laree Peterson, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.
Taylor Marie Guaydacan, 26, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.