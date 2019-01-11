Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls County

Friday arraignments

David L Hill, 51, Boise; unlawful possession of firearm by felon, domestic battery and aggravated assault, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Almir Coralic, 25, Kimberly; no contact order violation and no contact order violation, bond $500, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.

Bryan L Weaver, 50, Ventura, CA; driving without permit, CDL-operated with out-of-service order violation and driver's disqualification, own-recognizance release, public defender denied, pretrial conference Mar. 5

Joseph Daniel Walker, 52, Twin Falls; petit theft, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Mar. 5.

Amanda Laree Peterson, 28, Twin Falls; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 18.

Taylor Marie Guaydacan, 26, Twin Falls; DUI-excessive, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial conference Feb. 26.

