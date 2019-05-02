Twin Falls County
Wednesday arraignments
Criston Lavar Thornton, 23, Twin Falls; grand theft, $100,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 10.
Ernesto Marciano Gonzalez, 38, Twin Falls; felony driving under the influence, $50,000 bond, public defender appointed, prelim May 10.
Enrique Gomez Baeza, 47, Twin Falls; DUI — excessive (second or subsequent offense), bond remains as set, public defender confirmed/continued, prelim May 10.
