{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Friday arraignments

Christopher John Hammann, 49, Twin Falls; felony injury to jail, bond $100,000, public defender appointed, prelim Jan. 31.

Marissa J Hines, 29, Rupert; felony possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, no counsel listed, prelim Jan. 31.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments