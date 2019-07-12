{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday arraignments

Monique Camacho Cornejo, 18, Jerome; aggravated battery, bond $2,500, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Desman Troy Shane Walker, 24, Twin Falls; possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a valid license-third offense, bond $100, public defender confirmed, pretrial Aug. 20.

Desman Troy Shane Walker, 24; Twin Falls, possession of marijuana, bond $100, public defender appointed, pretrial Aug. 20.

Johnny Angel Hernandez, 23; Twin Falls, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Donald Adam Ryals, 37; Twin Falls; criminal possession of a financial transaction card, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

Kelly Cathleen Mealer, 42; Hansen; assault or battery upon certain personnel, public defender appointed, prelim July 19.

