Tuesday arraignments
Heidi Diane Archuleta-Thomas, 25, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Dally Thomas Charters, 24, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
William Thomas McEntire, 30, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
William Jay Patterson, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.
Wesley Eugene Tanner, 59, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.