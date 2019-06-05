{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday arraignments

Heidi Diane Archuleta-Thomas, 25, Kimberly; possession of a controlled substance, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

Dally Thomas Charters, 24, Kimberly; possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

William Thomas McEntire, 30, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, bond $10,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

William Jay Patterson, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim June 14.

Wesley Eugene Tanner, 59, Twin Falls; driving under the influence, own recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial July 30.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments