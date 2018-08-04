Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Minidoka County

Felony sentencings

Cesar A. Mendoza–Bernal; felony controlled substance (attempted possession of), guilty, $385.50 costs, three years determinate time, three years indeterminate time, 57 days credited, retained jurisdiction, concurrent with case; misdemeanor controlled substance possession of, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; misdemeanor drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, dismissed on motion of prosecutor.

Jessie Trevino Salinas; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, guilty, $385.50 costs, four years determinate time, six years indeterminate time, 98 days credited; two counts drug paraphernalia with intent to use, dismissed on motion of prosecutor; felony possession of controlled substance, dismissed on motion of prosecutor.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Felony dismissals

Jeri Chapa; felony original offense aid and abet amended offense — arrests and seizures obstructing officers, guilty, $357.50 costs, 180 days jail time, 170 days suspended, one day credited, 12 months supervised probation.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments