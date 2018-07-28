Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Minidoka County

Driving under the influence

Ramiro Corona; misdemeanor driving under the influence, guilty, $502.50 costs, 90 days jail time, 88 days suspended, two days credited, concurrent with other case this charge, 12 months supervised probation; misdemeanor controlled substance - possession of marijuana, guilty, $497.50 costs.

