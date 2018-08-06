Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Jerome County Driving under the influence sentencing

Jaime S Shuster, 52, Denver, Colorado; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, two days credited, eight days discretionary, one year supervised probation, 24 hours community service, attend alcohol education program. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverages charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.

