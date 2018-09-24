Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Christopher L Bridwell, 28, Jerome; delivery of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $100 reimbursement to forensic services, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, six days credited, sentence suspended, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Aaron John Colin Maxey, 27, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $100 reimbursement to forensics, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 82 days credited, 60 days discretionary, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Daniel Lario Reyes, aka Ponson Elario Reyes, 29, Heyburn; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $17.28 prosecutors office, seven years penitentiary, one determinate, six indeterminate, 86 days credited. Failure to provide drivers license charge dismissed. False information provided on own identity charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Darrin Lamar Hogg, 31, Tetonia; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $200 forensics, $19.20 prosecutors office, five years penitentiary, one determinate, four indeterminate, 67 days credited.
Jonathan Bandera Carrosco, 22, Hailey; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 144 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Juan M Nolasco-Juarez, 26, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 165 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension, alcohol education.
Angel Lira Jr, 20, Hailey; DUI, failure to notify of an accident upon striking fixture on roadway, $157.50 costs, $300 fine, $300 suspended, 90 days jail, 78 suspended, two credited, 10 days discretionary. DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 168 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license, one year supervised probation, 16 hours level one counseling, attend alcohol education. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed. Failure to purchase drivers license charge dismissed. Child under age of 21 years unlawful to possess alcoholic beverage charge dismissed. Drivers license violation dismissed.
