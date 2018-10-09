Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Felony sentencings

Lucy Garcia Eduviges, 39, criminal possession of a financial transaction card, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $164 other charges, 60 days discretionary jail, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.

Driving under the influence sentencing

John Michael Gott, 35, DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, alcohol education, one year supervised probation.

