Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Lucy Garcia Eduviges, 39, criminal possession of a financial transaction card, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $164 other charges, 60 days discretionary jail, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
Driving under the influence sentencing
John Michael Gott, 35, DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, alcohol education, one year supervised probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.