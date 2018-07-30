Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Daniel Paul Ray, 45, Jerome; possession of a controlled sentence, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $119.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 119 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, two years problem solving drug court, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Destiny Lynn McWilliams, 26, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $117.28 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 13 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary attend two 12 step meetings per week, problem solving drug court, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation. Reckless driving dismissed. Failure to purchase drivers license charge dismissed. Flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $157.50 costs, $100 fine, 180 days jail, sentence to run concurrent to other charges.
James Roy John Sr, 65, Kimberly; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 168 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation, attend alcohol school and victim impact panel.
