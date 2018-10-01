Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Christine Ann Kilgore, 49, counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered ticket violation, $245.50 costs, $500.00 public defender, 663.00 other fees, $1,167.00 restitution, 60 days discretionary jail, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, two years problem solving drug court. Possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, three days credit for time served. Use or possess drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed. Possession of a controlled substance, grand theft dismissed.
Riley Douglas Arbaugh, 28, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, guilty withheld sentence, one day credited, 60 days discretionary, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, problem solving drug court.
Driving under the influence sentencing
Kasey Lynn Allred, 22, Buhl; DUI excessive, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, three days credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, sentence to run concurrent to felony case.
