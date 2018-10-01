Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Jerome County

Felony sentencings

Christine Ann Kilgore, 49, counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered ticket violation, $245.50 costs, $500.00 public defender, 663.00 other fees, $1,167.00 restitution, 60 days discretionary jail, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, two years problem solving drug court. Possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, three days credit for time served. Use or possess drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed. Possession of a controlled substance, grand theft dismissed.

Riley Douglas Arbaugh, 28, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, guilty withheld sentence, one day credited, 60 days discretionary, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, problem solving drug court.

Driving under the influence sentencing

Kasey Lynn Allred, 22, Buhl; DUI excessive, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, three days credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, sentence to run concurrent to felony case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments