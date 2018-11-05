Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Felony sentencing

Tim Clare Gunter, 40, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, eight years penitentiary, three determinate, five indeterminate, 77 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.

 Driving under the influence sentencings

Stacy Marie Anderson, 46, Jerome; $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 175 suspended, two days credited, guilty withheld sentence, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation, attend DUI problem solving court.

Juan M. Lopez-Olivares, 48, Buhl; $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, 365 days jail, 325 suspended, three days credited, one year drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation.

Peter Bryan, 64, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 365 days jail, 177 suspended, three days credited 180 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation, alcohol education.

