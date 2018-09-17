Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Jerome County

Felony sentencings

Kristina Rene Hand, 34, Pocatello; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 52 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary. Failure to purchase drivers license charge dismissed. Consume or possess alcoholic beverage charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed. Unlawful possession of use of pharmacy charge dismissed.

Daniel A Sharp, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $15.36 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 65 days credited, sentence suspended, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run consecutively to 2017 case and concurrent to other charges on this case. Possession of marijuana in an amount greater than three ounces in any prepared form, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 65 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run consecutively to 2017 case and concurrent to other charges on this case. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, $197.50 costs, $500 public defender, 180 days jail, 65 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run consecutively to 2017 case and concurrent to other charges on this case.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Emily Paige Dunham, 28, Boise; DUI second offense, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, $100 DNA, 365 days jail, 335 suspended, two days credited, 20 days discretionary, eight days to serve with work release, 365 days drivers license suspension. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments