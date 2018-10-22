Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Felony sentencing

Michael Bryan Tripp Jr, 30, Rupert; two charges burglary dismissed. Possession of a financial transaction card, number and or FTC forgery devices, Second charge possession of a financial transaction card, number and or FTC forgery devices charge dismissed. Forgery by fictitious bills, notes or check making charge dismissed. Counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered lotto ticket violation, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one indeterminate, 26 days credited, sentence suspended, 365 days retained jurisdiction.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Ernesto Ayala-Popoca, 25, Gooding; DUI, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 113 suspended, 67 days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year unsupervised probation. Failure to stop for damage in an accident charge dismissed.

James David Mchan, 24, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, three days discretionary, 30 days work detail, 180 days drivers license suspension. Injury to a child charge dismissed.

Jose Eduardo Orosco, 24, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $850 suspended, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, two days work detail, seven days discretionary, 180 days drivers license with six months supervised probation, alcohol education and eight weeks relapse prevention. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed.

