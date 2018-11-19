Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Eduviges Lucia Garcia, 39, Glennsferry; criminal possession of a financial transaction card, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, 164 days jail, 14 days credited, guilty withheld judgment, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
Brad Nelson Hall, 55, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $300 forensic services, $30.72 prosecutors office, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 72 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Second controlled substance charge, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 72 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia charge dismissed. Possession of a controlled substance marijuana charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Justin Irvin Bell, aka Justin Irven Bell, 44, Jerome; DUI, $1,000 fine, $800 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 165 suspended, five days credited, 10 days discretionary, one year supervised probation, enroll and complete IOP program.
Clayton Cole Machuca, 24, Buhl; $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 168 suspended, one day credited, one week determinate, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension, victim impact panel and alcohol education, eight hours community service, one year supervised probation. Failure to purchase drivers license charge dismissed.
