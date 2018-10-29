Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Felony sentencings

Katelyn Marie Ellinger, 23, Filer; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, seven years penitentiary, one determinate, six indeterminate, 57 days credited.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Cody James Carpenter, aka Code, 32, Twin Falls; DUI second offense, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, 180 days jail, 145 suspended, three days credited, 30 days discretionary, one year drivers license suspension, two year interlock device, two years supervised probation, veterans problem solving court.

Gilbert Perez Jr, 19, Jerome; DUI under the age of 21, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $900 suspended, $100 public defender, 180 days drivers license suspension, six months supervised probation, 16 hours community service, victim impact panel and alcohol education.

Max Albert Broek, 35, Twin Falls; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, two days credited, eight days discretionary, one year supervised probation, 16 hours alcohol counseling, 180 days drivers license suspension.

