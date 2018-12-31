Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Driving under the influence sentencings

Terry Frank Sapp, 65, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 168 suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension, 11 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and alcohol education. Consume or possess open container of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed. 

Edie Hegi, 55, Jerome; DUI excessive, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 175 days suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 365 days drivers license suspension, 24 months supervised probation, 12 months problem solving court.

Vincent Anthony Brennan, 35, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation.

Edis Martinez-Velasquez, 25, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year supervised probation. Leaving the scene or failure to stop for an accident charge dismissed.

