Jerome County
Felony sentencing
Nehemiah Lamar Wilkins, 26, Hailey; drug trafficking in marijuana one pound or more but less than five pounds or consists of 25 to 49 plants, $285.50 costs, $5,000 fine, $267.97 reimbursement to law enforcement, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, four years penitentiary, one determinate, three indeterminate, nine days credited. Delivery of a controlled substance charge dismissed. Conspiracy to traffic marijuana charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Kelly Robert Herd, 25, Crestline, California; DUI, Injury to a child when adult transports minor in a motor vehicle, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, guilty withheld judgment, one year alcohol education, one year supervised probation.
Curtis E Stockton, 59, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, alcohol education, one year supervised probation. Failure to stop or yield while driving charge dismissed.
John Michael Gott, 35, Twin Falls; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, attend alcohol education, one year supervised probation, eight hours alcohol counseling.
