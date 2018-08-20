Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Dionicio Alonso Jr, 28, Kimberly; injury to a child, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, seven years penitentiary, three determinate, four indeterminate, 55 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 30 days county jail, five years supervised probation.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Bernardo Valdez-Montes, 55, Jerome; DUI found guilty of two or more violations within 10 years, $290.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA , 10 years penitentiary, three determinate, seven indeterminate, nine days credited, 60 days discretionary and 30 days to serve on weekends, two years drivers license suspension.
Gordon Lee Grove, 61, Twin Falls; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, eight hours alcohol education, attend victim impact panel, one year supervised probation.
