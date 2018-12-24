Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Christian Aguirre, Hailey; possession of a controlled substance marijuana in an amount greater than three ounces in any form, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $500 public defender, $217.50 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, three days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Khin Maung Than, 49, Twin Falls; DUI excessive, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, one day credited, 365 days drivers license suspension, four days remaining sheriffs work detail, two years supervised probation, victim program and alcohol education.
Dennis Michael Coelho Jr, 40, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 165 days suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, one year supervised probation, 180 days drivers license suspension.
