Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Andrew Thomas Saur, aka Andrew Saver, 25, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 92 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation, sentence to run concurrently to two 2017 cases. Second charge possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.
Christina Dawn Jacobson, 29, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $19.20 prosecutors office, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 57 days credited, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service , three years supervised probation, problem solving drug court, sentence to run concurrent to Gooding county 2017 case.
Driving under the influence sentencing
Niceford Aguilar- Hurtado, 50, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, two days credited, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year unsupervised probation, complete victim panel online in Spanish. Failure to purchase drivers license charge suspended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.