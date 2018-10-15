Jerome County
Driving under the influence sentencing
Regina Danielle Richcreek, aka Regina D Beck, 37, Shoshone; DUI second offense, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, $100 DNA, 365 days jail, 188 suspended, 157 credited, guilty withheld judgment, 20 days discretionary, one year problem solving court, one year supervised probation, attend alcohol education and victim panel classes, 365 days drivers license suspension. Failure to purchase vehicle insurance charge dismissed. Consume or possess open container of alcohol charge dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.