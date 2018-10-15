Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Driving under the influence sentencing

Regina Danielle Richcreek, aka Regina D Beck, 37, Shoshone; DUI second offense, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, $100 DNA, 365 days jail, 188 suspended, 157 credited, guilty withheld judgment, 20 days discretionary, one year problem solving court, one year supervised probation, attend alcohol education and victim panel classes, 365 days drivers license suspension. Failure to purchase vehicle insurance charge dismissed. Consume or possess open container of alcohol charge dismissed.

