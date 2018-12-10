Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Felony sentencing

Tosha Eve Conklin-Merrill, 38, Jerome; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, six days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation, problem solving mental health court.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Agustin Dominguez-Gozcon, 28, DUI, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, 365 days jail, 315 suspended, 20 days credited, 30 days discretionary, one month supervised probation in addition to two years unsupervised. Driving without permission charge dismissed.

Matthew Ryan Ashcraft, 29, Longview, Texas; DUI second offense felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $2,000 fine, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, two years determinate, eight years indeterminate, 143 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to Texas case. Consume or possession of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed.

