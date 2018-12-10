Jerome County
Felony sentencing
Tosha Eve Conklin-Merrill, 38, Jerome; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, six days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation, problem solving mental health court.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Agustin Dominguez-Gozcon, 28, DUI, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, 365 days jail, 315 suspended, 20 days credited, 30 days discretionary, one month supervised probation in addition to two years unsupervised. Driving without permission charge dismissed.
Matthew Ryan Ashcraft, 29, Longview, Texas; DUI second offense felony violation within 15 years, $290.50 costs, $2,000 fine, $100 DNA, 10 years penitentiary, two years determinate, eight years indeterminate, 143 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to Texas case. Consume or possession of alcoholic beverage charge dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.