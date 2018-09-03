Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Terry R Low, 46, Moses Lake, Wash.; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 25 days credited, sentence suspended, some days discretionary, 100 days community service, three years supervised probation. enroll and complete outpatient treatment program, attend two 12 step meetings per week.
Juan Pablo Aparicio-Reynoso, 31, Jerome; injury to a child, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, five years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, three and a half years indeterminate, 142 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, sentence to run concurrent to other charge. Flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, five years penitentiary, one and a half years determinate, three and a half years indeterminate, 142 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, sentence to run concurrent to other charge, one year drivers license suspension, five years supervised probation. Petit theft charge dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
John Michael Flury, 75, Jackson, Wyoming; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 167 suspended, three days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license charge, one year supervised probation, substance abuse education and complete level one outpatient treatment.
