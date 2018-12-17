Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Guillermo Alejandro Saldana-Chavarria, 26, Jerome; rape, $545.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, one determinate, four indeterminate, 247 days credited. Possession of a controlled substance marijuana charge dismissed. Dispensing alcoholic beverage to minor charge dismissed.
Shawn Lee Cahala, aka Shawn L. Sotelo, 22, possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $121.12 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, 60 days discretionary, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, problem solving court.
Nickolas Zachoriah Fairchild, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 84 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to ADA county 2001 case.
Cesar Favian Valdez, 22, Jerome; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one year indeterminate, 76 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to Jerome county 2014 and 2015 cases.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Miguel Angel Vergara, aka Mauricio Saavedra, aka Mauricio Vergara, 25, Burley; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine waived, 180 days jail, 54 days credited, sentence concurrent with all other cases, 180 day drivers license suspension. Possession of a legend drug charge dismissed. Improper or unsafe lane change charge dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.