Jerome County

Felony sentencings

Guillermo Alejandro Saldana-Chavarria, 26, Jerome; rape, $545.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, one determinate, four indeterminate, 247 days credited. Possession of a controlled substance marijuana charge dismissed. Dispensing alcoholic beverage to minor charge dismissed.

Shawn Lee Cahala, aka Shawn L. Sotelo, 22, possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $121.12 reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, 60 days discretionary, three years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, problem solving court.

Nickolas Zachoriah Fairchild, 27, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, reimbursement to law enforcement, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, 84 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to ADA county 2001 case.

Cesar Favian Valdez, 22, Jerome; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, five years penitentiary, four determinate, one year indeterminate, 76 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to Jerome county 2014 and 2015 cases.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Miguel Angel Vergara, aka Mauricio Saavedra, aka Mauricio Vergara, 25, Burley; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine waived, 180 days jail, 54 days credited, sentence concurrent with all other cases, 180 day drivers license suspension. Possession of a legend drug charge dismissed. Improper or unsafe lane change charge dismissed.

