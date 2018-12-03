Try 1 month for 99¢

Jerome County

Felony sentencing

Robert Josiah Skinner, $285.50 costs, $500 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $115.36 reimbursement to law enforcement, seven years penitentiary, four determinate, three indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation. Second possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use charge dismissed.

