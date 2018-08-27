Jerome County
Felony sentencings
Treavor James Putman, 24, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $23.42 reimburse prosecutors office, five years penitentiary, one determinate, four indeterminate, 39 days credited, sentence to run concurrent to Gooding county 2013 case.
Jennifer Mrie Zavala, 29, Jerome; injury to a child, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $500 fine, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, 60 days county jail, 100 hours community service, four years supervised probation. Petit theft charge dismissed. Driving without privileges charge dismissed.
Guadalupe Aguilar Ferreira, 45, Gooding; DUI more than two offenses commercial vehicle with a BAC of .08 or higher, $290.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $100 reimburse state forensic services, 10 years supervised probation, three determinate, seven indeterminate one day credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, five years supervised probation, three years drivers license suspension with interlock device to follow until discharge from probation.
Tanner Eugene Doherty, 21, Athena, Oregon; grand theft, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, serve 30 days in Utah jail, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, eight years supervised probation. Seventeen forgery charges dismissed.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Rebecca V Higgins, 57, Hansen; DUI second offense within 10 years, $202.50 costs, $2,000 fine, 365 days jail, 350 suspended, one day credited, 10 days discretionary, 32 hours community service or sheriffs work detail, two years supervised probation with interlock device, complete eight hour alcohol treatment and attend victim impact panel.
Eduardo Baez Valesquez, 26, Jerome; DUI second offense, $202.50 costs, $500 public defender, 365 days jail, 58 credited, sentence to run concurrently to 2014 case.
Jose L Castillo-Morales, aka Jose L. Moralez, 35, Wendell; DUI, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 43 suspended, 137 credited, one year unsupervised probation, 180 days drivers license suspension.
Mateo Hernandez, 24, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, one day credited, eight days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension, one year alcohol education, one year supervised probation, complete 16 hours alcohol counseling and 16 hours relapse prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.