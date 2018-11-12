Try 1 month for 99¢

Gooding County

Driving under the influence sentencing

Joni Marie Cabral, 63, Bliss; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $50 probation, 180 days jail, 179 suspended, one day credited, one year suspended, 180 days drivers license suspension with temporary permit for 144 days for driving to church.

