Gooding County

Felony sentencings

Stanley R White, 50, Kingman, Arizona; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, three years penitentiary, one determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, $60 days discretionary, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.

Driving under the influence sentencings

Riley Clapp, 19, Wendell; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $50 reimbursement to law enforcement, 12 months supervised probation, 180 days jail, 178 days suspended, two days credited, 10 days discretionary, 180 days drivers license suspension.

