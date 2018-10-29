Try 1 month for 99¢

Gooding County

Felony sentencing

Dayna Rhea Canales, 28, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, seven years penitentiary, two determinate, five indeterminate, 146 days credited, sentence to run concurrently with 2017 case.

