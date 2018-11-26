Gooding County
Felony sentencing
David L Lindsay, 38, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $100 reimbursement to law enforcement, six years penitentiary, two determinate, four indeterminate, one day credited, sentence suspended, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service.
Driving under the influence sentencing
Ana F. Cordova-Hernandez, 26, Jerome; DUI, $202.50 costs, $1,000 fine, 180 days jail, 178 suspended, one day credited, one year supervised probation, 180 days drivers license suspension with 30 days to be absolute.
