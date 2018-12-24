Gooding County
Felony sentencings
Zachary Ryan Barker, 30, Nampa; flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, $245.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $500 public defender, $60 workmans comp. program fee, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 13 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, one year drivers license suspension, four years supervised probation, 100 hours community service, interlock device to start after finishing drivers license suspension.
Joseph Alexander DeSilva, 25, Gooding; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $45.50 reimbursement, six years penitentiary, three determinate, three indeterminate, 64 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction. Disturbing the peace charge dismissed.
