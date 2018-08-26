Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Gooding County

Felony sentencings

Maria Teresa Pedroza Martinez, 39, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 fine, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $125 public defender, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, two days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary, 60 hours community service, three months supervised probation.

Genovevo Medina-Villa, 49, Wendell; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation, five years penitentiary, two determinate, three indeterminate, 105 days credited, sentence suspended, 60 days discretionary.

